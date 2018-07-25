Delhi Confidential: Rare Praise

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy came in for some rare praise from political rival and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Singhvi, who appeared for the Sabarimala temple management board, relied on the 2014 Supreme Court judgment in a case against the Tamil Nadu government’s interference in the administration of Chidambaram temple. The judgment had come on a petition by Swamy and some others. Singhvi praised Swamy’s work, saying, “For all that he (Swamy) says, he does some good jurisprudential work also.”

Months In The Making

If anyone thinks that Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion was a spontaneous move, Congress sources reject it. According to sources close to Rahul, the Congress president had been deliberating on it for at least four or five months. They say Rahul had sensed ‘’anger and hatred’’ in Modi’s speech in Parliament against him and his family, and he wanted to give him a hug then. But he did not want to interrupt the speech. So when Rahul started speaking on Friday, he felt he should finally do what he had been wanting to. Although he wanted to go to the PM’s seat in between his speech, he thought it would look awkward and did so as he concluded.

Time To Unveil

After waiting several months for the Prime Minister to inaugurate a home for widows in Vrindavan, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has now been told not to keep such an important facility pending for want of the PM’s time. The suggestion is to go with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App