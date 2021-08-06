Delhi confidential: Rare Move

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the 9-year-old Dalit rape victim Wednesday, his party wanted Parliament to pass a resolution condemning the crime. In a rare move, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday proposing that a resolution be passed in the House on the incident. He said it was a matter of deep shock and anguish. He wanted the House to express a deep sense of concern over the incident, condemn it and pledge to provide succour to the family.

Diverse Greetings

At the beginning of the day in Lok Sabha, members greet the Speaker when he/she enters. While the greetings in various languages used to sound quite diverse, they are increasingly reflecting the widening gap between different groupings inside the House. While Namaskaram and Vanakkam used to be the usual greetings earlier, they later became Jai Telangana, Jai Maharashtra and Jai Bangla. Some MPs would say Sat Sri Akal, Har Har Mahadev and As-Salaam-Alaikum. Ever since Jai Shri Ram chants took on a political tenor, some BJP MPs would use it emphatically. But TMC’s Mahua Moitra is responding to them with “Hail Mary”.

Quick Point

Many MPs in Rajya Sabha, when given a chance to discuss one of the three Bills tabled on Thursday, used the platform to raise three issues — Pegasus, farm laws and alleged rape of a Dalit girl in Delhi. Like her colleagues in the Opposition, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attempted to do the same, but with the commotion in the house, could barely get herself heard. A colleague sitting nearby urged her to “get to the point”. A frustrated Chaturvedi said she was trying to, and then exclaimed “Arey yaar!” She finally raised the issue of the Dalit girl, and quickly sat back down.