Delhi Confidential

Doing Homework

Advertising

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has been missing from action at the daily media briefings in Delhi of late. The reason? He is busy touring his constituency, Kaithal, in the run-up to the Haryana Assembly elections, dates for which are expected to be announced soon. Having finished third in the by-elections to Jind Assembly seat in January this year, Surjewala, it seems, is not inclined to take any chances. Once bitten, twice shy, as they say.

Peace Mantra

A one-year, 14,000-km global march for justice and peace, called Jai Jagat 2020, will start from New Delhi to Geneva on October 2, on the 150th borth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Winding through 10 countries, with training and events on non-violence and justice held along the way, it will be joined by separate marches from several countries in Europe and northwest Africa. Four sustainable development goals — eradication of poverty, social inclusion, climate justice, and nonviolent resolution of conflicts — are the theme of the march, whose India leg is being coordinated by the Ekta Parishad.

Outreach Attempt

The Congress has in the last three years revamped the North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) twice but the party and the forum has not been able to make any electoral impact in the region that was once its bastion. The party is again trying to inject life into NECCC, which is the Congress’s counter to the BJP’s NEDA, or the North East Democratic Alliance. Congress president Sonia Gandhi met leaders from the region on Saturday and it was decided that NECCC will now have a permanent headquarters in Guwahati. Congress leaders from the region were asked to meet once in three months to take up regional issues. The party decided to continue its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and speak out more for the indigenous people.