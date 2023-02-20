scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point

While the Congress has in public welcomed Nitish Kumar's remarks pushing for opposition unity, its leaders in private appeared not enthused. Congress leaders were quick to point out that neither Nitish nor leaders of his party JD(U) joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Delhi Confidential, Congress, Nitish Kumar, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Balasore district, Lord Hanuman, Indian Express, India news, current affairsNitish Kumar
Listen to this article
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

While the Congress has in public welcomed Nitish Kumar’s remarks pushing for opposition unity, its leaders in private appeared not enthused. Congress leaders were quick to point out that neither Nitish nor leaders of his party JD(U) joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Some leaders say Nitish-led grand alliance’s decision to hold a unity rally in Purnea on February 25 — on a day all top Congress leaders will be in Raipur attending the AICC plenary session — was also not a right signal. None of the senior leaders will be able to attend the rally which is set to be addressed by Nitish and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Mud House

When ministers in the Modi government’s second term took the oath in 2019, the loudest cheers were reserved for Pratap Sarangi, elected from Odisha’s Balasore. Sarangi, who served as a Minister of State till July 2021, had shot into limelight for his austere lifestyle, with pictures of his thatched house going viral. Sarangi has now constructed a mud house with a thatched roof at his official Delhi residence. Sarangi told reporters that he plans to use the eco-friendly house as guest quarters.

Twist In The Tail

An image of Lord Hanuman with caption ‘The storm is coming’ appeared on the tail of HLFT-42 when it was unveiled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited during the Aero India 2023, but curiously disappeared during the show, only to reappear on the aircraft model on the event’s last day. While most officials remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the removal of the picture, some attributed the decision to controversies it generated on the very first day of the show. Since the discussions around it refused to die down, the image was brought back.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 01:47 IST
Next Story

‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet the men who brought Train 18 to life

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close