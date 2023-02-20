Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point

While the Congress has in public welcomed Nitish Kumar’s remarks pushing for opposition unity, its leaders in private appeared not enthused. Congress leaders were quick to point out that neither Nitish nor leaders of his party JD(U) joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Some leaders say Nitish-led grand alliance’s decision to hold a unity rally in Purnea on February 25 — on a day all top Congress leaders will be in Raipur attending the AICC plenary session — was also not a right signal. None of the senior leaders will be able to attend the rally which is set to be addressed by Nitish and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Mud House

When ministers in the Modi government’s second term took the oath in 2019, the loudest cheers were reserved for Pratap Sarangi, elected from Odisha’s Balasore. Sarangi, who served as a Minister of State till July 2021, had shot into limelight for his austere lifestyle, with pictures of his thatched house going viral. Sarangi has now constructed a mud house with a thatched roof at his official Delhi residence. Sarangi told reporters that he plans to use the eco-friendly house as guest quarters.

Twist In The Tail

An image of Lord Hanuman with caption ‘The storm is coming’ appeared on the tail of HLFT-42 when it was unveiled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited during the Aero India 2023, but curiously disappeared during the show, only to reappear on the aircraft model on the event’s last day. While most officials remained tight-lipped about the reason behind the removal of the picture, some attributed the decision to controversies it generated on the very first day of the show. Since the discussions around it refused to die down, the image was brought back.