Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point

The followers of Sachin Pilot had been demanding a leadership change in Rajasthan for some time. The Congress high command, however, is showing no signs of urgency to resolve the organisational issues in the state. With Assembly elections just ten months away, Pilot has begun an exercise to show his strength. He addressed a well-attended public meeting in Nagaur — a Jat-concentrated region — on Monday. He is set to address four more rallies this week — in Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Pali and in Jaipur. Pilot believes Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a major success in Rajasthan and the Congress should hit the ground running to keep the momentum going till the Assembly elections. His rallies, however, will be keenly watched by the Ashok Gehlot camp as well as those sitting in Delhi.