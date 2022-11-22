Delhi Confidential: Rallying Big Guns

Like in the past, when top BJP leaders had gone for campaigning in the municipal elections in Hyderabad, the party has rallied a battery of senior leaders in the national capital ahead of the MCD polls. Although the leadership had decided to utilise its full force to see that the party retains power in the municipal corporations, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda’s warm ties with many BJP chief ministers seemed to have helped the party put up an impressive show of strength on Sunday. Panda, BJP’s Delhi in-charge, personally contacted the CMs to make it to Delhi the same day. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam (Panda was in charge of Assam BJP); Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana); Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh); and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) participated in Sunday’s roadshow.

Laying Road Map

Less than a week after PM Narendra Modi was handed over the gavel at the G20 Summit in Bali on November 16, signifying India taking over the G20 presidency for the next year, senior US officials held meetings in New Delhi on Monday. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri held what he termed “extended and productive” interactions with the US G20 Sherpa and Deputy National Security Advisor, Michael Pyles — India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant was present in the meeting. Kant held his own “extremely constructive exchanges” with the US delegation.

Finding Fault

A video put out by BJP on its social media handles — of a young girl sitting with PM Narendra Modi and speaking in Gujarati about the party’s governance record — has prompted the Congress to take potshots at the NCPCR, which had some time ago asked the Election Commission to initiate action and inquiry into a complaint against the party and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “misusing children as political tools” during Bharat Jodo Yatra. While the video was shared by many BJP leaders and some Union ministers, several Congress leaders took to social media and asked NCPCR to take note.