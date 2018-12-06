Delhi Confidential: Rally Race

The Assembly elections in five states are being variously described as the semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections next year, and a do-or-die battle for the Congress. Little wonder, then, that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has addressed as many as 82 public meetings and held seven roadshows in the last 60 days. Elections to these states were announced on October 6. According to the Congress, he addressed the maximum number of meetings — 25 — in Madhya Pradesh, followed by 19 each in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, 17 in Telangana, and two in Mizoram.

Quota Off Track

Advertising

The famed “MP quota” for confirmation of railway tickets, it seems, is losing its sheen. Several Opposition MPs are upset at having been left red-faced after their requests for ticket confirmation, normally submitted through a designated box at Rail Bhavan, were not honoured. Some of them now plan to meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to formally raise the matter.

Making A Point

The Centre and the Supreme Court collegium were at loggerheads during the tenure of former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra over delay in appointment of judges. However, under incumbent Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the government has swiftly cleared the pending names of several judges to be elevated to High Courts and the Supreme Court. Wednesday’s recommendation of the collegium on appointment of judges to the Allahabad and Gujarat high courts has further asserted its power over appointment of judges to higher judiciary. Recommending the names, the collegium has communicated to the Centre that the “above proposal” of appointment of judges “be processed expeditiously”.