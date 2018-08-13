Delhi Confidential: Rakhi Time

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla

Rakhi Time

RAKHI IS still some days away but Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has already tied hers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a tradition she started when she first became a minister in the Modi government. Heptulla, who was here last week to receive her award as best Parliamentarian, met the Prime Minister and tied him a rakhi made by a traditional Manipuri craftswoman.

Stop-Gap Arrangement

WITH THE BJP’s official in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Om Mathur skipping key party meetings in the state over the past few months, party president Amit Shah, instead of appointing a new in-charge, has asked party national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Bhupendra Yadav to attend the meetings in the state. Sources said that party leaders at the two-day state executive meeting in Meerut were told on Sunday that Yadav will keep coming to attend party meetings. Mathur skipped the state executive meeting too while Yadav was present on the stage on both days. But when asked, Yadav denied any role as state in-charge, and said that he was only doing follow-ups of the meetings taken by Shah.

Words of Wisdom

In the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meet of Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took a dig over complaints of party workers that their work was not being done and also that they were not being given importance in the government and organisation in the state. Singh asked party workers to not plead but give to the organisation. He also said that everyone will get what is destined, in the next birth if not in this.

Love For Saree

A YEAR ago, US embassy deputy chief of mission MaryKay Loss Carlson started an online contest to pick a saree she could wear on the occasion of Independence day celebrations at Red Fort. A year down the line, she has become an expert in sarees and regularly wears it to work and for meetings. Now she knows the difference between Jamdani, Chanderi and Kanjeevaram and does not need help in draping them. She recently wore the saree for the American Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, which was attended by the entire

diplomatic fraternity.

