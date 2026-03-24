Delhi Confidential: Love and Commitment

SPEAKING IN the Rajya Sabha on Monday, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda took the opportunity to respond to a recent remark by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that the JD(S) leader “had loved us (Congress), but married Modi”. He said he didn’t want to hurt the feelings of Kharge, who he described as a good friend and someone whom he had worked with. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the NDA, but made it clear that the JD(S) would not merge with any party. “(JD-U’s) Nitish Kumar wants my party to merge, let me be very honest. I told him not now. No question. I was with NDA. There is no question of merger.”

Exception for Young MP Speaking for 12 minutes during Zero Hour on Monday, SKM MP Indra Hang Subba feted PM Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of govt in the country, even as Opposition MPs protested against his long speech. Hailing PM Modi for bringing unprecedented development to both Sikkim and the northeast, Subba underlined that prior to him, it was former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling who had a record 8,930-day stint in public office. Modi’s ongoing tenure clocked 8,931 days on Sunday. Reacting to the protesting Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Subba was allowed to speak for as long as he did since he was a young parliamentarian from the region and usually got less time to address the House.