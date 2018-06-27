Delhi Confidential: Looking back

Looking Back

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien will be retiring from the Upper House on July 2 after spending over a decade as a member. Before that, he spent over two decades in Lok Sabha. Kurien is in no mood to contest Lok Sabha polls again as he wants to make way for youngsters. He will not be retiring from politics, but plans to find time to write a memoir about his long parliamentary career, during which he was twice the chief whip of the Congress in Lok Sabha. The first time during the tumultuous national front government between 1989 and 1991. The book could bring to light information not known to many.

Hat In The Ring

As the war of words over Emergency continued through Tuesday, Trinamool too threw its hat into the ring with national spokesman Derek O’Brien terming the present situation in the country a “super Emergency” and the CBI the best “alliance partner” of the BJP. It also earned O’Brien some criticism for choosing to talk in English and not in Bengali or Hindi, the latter a language the two-time RS MP is known to be very uncomfortable with.

