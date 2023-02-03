Delhi Confidential: Meet, Greet, Part

On a day marked by noisy scenes, as the Opposition demanded discussion on various issues, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar began the second half of the day’s proceedings in the Upper House on Thursday with customary greetings to members. With some MPs toward the back slow to get to their feet, Dhankhar remarked, “No one is a backbencher here. Salutations to all.” He went on to exchange greetings with a couple of leaders in their regional languages. The convivial environment, however, immediately gave way to sloganeering by Opposition members, leading Dhankhar to adjourn the House for the day.

Crafting An Art Story

Two years ago, 15 Rajya Sabha MPs had come together to form a Parliamentary advisory group on handloom and handicraft. From time to time, the group submitted white papers to Culture or Textiles ministries on crafts from across the country. Among various action plans formed by the group included holding art exhibitions for MPs so that they could be exposed to regional art. After a two-year pandemic-driven lull, they are back in action. On Friday, BJD MP Amar Patnaik will host an art exhibition at the Constitution Club, showcasing artwork from his state, in particular coastal Odisha — these will include patachitra on tasar cloth and palm leaves, as well as an ancient etching technique from Odisha.

For A Better Tomorrow

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BSP, which contested the Punjab Assembly elections in alliance, have started discussion on strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On Thursday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his MP-wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal met BSP chief Mayawati at her residence and are learnt to have discussed ways to have a “better coordination” besides joint campaigning.