Delhi Confidential: Rajnath quotes Putin, but draws line between India and Russia

Balancing fact: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed the first-ever ‘AI in Defence’ (AIDef) event organised by his ministry in New Delhi. At one point, he quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence will rule the world”. However, Singh clarified that India “believes in the principle of ‘vasudhaiv kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family) and has “no intention to rule the world”. But, he said, India must develop and upgrade AI technology so that no country can even think of ruling it.

Filmy jibes: The BJP and Congress crossed swords on Monday using the names of popular Bollywood flicks. Targeting the BJP’s China policy, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said while the Chinese were being “hyper-aggressive”, the BJP government was trying to “deceive” people through “DDLJ (deny, distract, lie and justify)”, a play on the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Within hours, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back, taking a jibe at Congress’ over its internal crisis using “QSQT (Qayamat ka haal hai (apocalyptic moment)”. QSQT is an abbreviation for the 1988 Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla-starrer “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”.

Wooing over: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has instructed the party’s eight MLAs in UP to set aside at least 35 per cent of their area development funds for the welfare of the SC community. The move comes days after CM Yogi Adityanath announced to increase the MLALAD fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Jayant has been trying to expand the base of his party having the Jat-dominated pockets of the western UP as its stronghold. Earlier this month, the RLD held events to mark the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder and OBC leader Sone Lal Patel.