Delhi Confidential: On sports lane

On Sports Lane

Impressed with the success of Indian athletes at the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has followed 26 players from various fields on Twitter. Singh had met the players on their return from Indonesia and is taking a keen interest in sports other than cricket.

Serious Business

Elections to the Delhi University Students Union is not just another election for the Congress and the BJP. The significance of its timing, and its import, can be gauged from the fact that Delhi Congress had sent more than 300 lower and middle-level party leaders to be present outside various colleges during polling on Wednesday as a back-up to the party’s students’ front NSU(I), which is locked in a fight with the RSS-affiliated ABVP. They include the likes of block committee members, former MLAs and councillors. Violence at Zakir Hussain College the other day seemed to have prompted the Congress to take the step, as the party feared attempts could be made to stop students who are its voters from entering colleges. From the morning, senior Delhi Congress leaders remained in touch with them to seek feedback from the ground.

Forwarding Complaint

The delay in the arrest of Catholic bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese, who is facing allegations of raping a nun, has surprised many Congress leaders but no one is willing to hit out at the LDF government in Kerala, apparently because they do not want to antagonise the Church. The issue, one gets to hear, has reached the CPI(M)’s central leadership, too. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, it is learnt, received a letter from the protesting nuns seeking action against Mulakkal two days ago — he forwarded the letter to the party’s state leadership. Earlier, a complaint by a woman leader of the party’s youth wing, DYFI, accusing a Kerala MLA of sexual abuse, had also reached Yechury’s doorstep.

