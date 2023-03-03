Delhi Confidential: Meeting Point

Even as the new financial year is yet to start, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has called for a meeting of committee of secretaries on March 9 to apparently review the status of budget announcements for 2023-24. Many of the secretaries are curious since most of the Budget announcements are to be implemented in the next financial year which is yet to begin. So, work is yet to start on many of those announcements. Some of them think the meeting will perhaps throw up a road map with stricter deadlines since the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled next year.

Remote Vote

The Election Commission’s call for responses from political parties to its proposal to start remote voting for migrants ended on February 28. The EC will only start looking at the responses after completing the election process in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, according to sources. Some national and state parties have submitted their replies. Meanwhile, with proposals for remote voting of domestic migrants and postal ballots for NRIs pending, the EC on Thursday released the final electoral data for 2023. Out of 95.06 crore electors, only 1.15 lakh had registered as overseas electors.

Generic Cause

At least 34 ‘pratigya yatras’ to popularise Jan Aushadhi stores took place on the second of the seven-day celebrations that will end on Jan Aushadhi Diwas (March 7). At least eight of these yatras on Thursday were led by MPs. On the occasion, over 5,000 people took the pledge to use generic medicines. The celebrations come at a time when the government through partnership with private players has been able to set up over 9,200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country, and vying to touch 10,000 by the end of the year.