Delhi Confidential: Spiritual Journey

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a short break from work to be on a spiritual journey — he went to climb the Sabarimala for a darshan of Lord Ayyappa. Chandrasekhar, who has been visiting the shrine in Kerala for 25 years — he missed it in the last two years due to the pandemic — made the trek on Thursday. The 58-year-old Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said he took an hour and 30 minutes to complete the climb. Although the minister was there for his annual prayers, devotees did not leave him without clicking mandatory selfies with him.

Change in the Air

A day after reconstitution of the BJP Parliamentary Board and the party’s central election committee, the talk in party circles on Thursday was on the subtle change the lists have thrown up. According to BJP insiders, the party’s general secretary (organisation) is usually an ex officio member of the Parliamentary Board and another general secretary would be designated its secretary — late BJP leader Ananth Kumar played this role in the panel when it was constituted in 2014. General secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh has been appointed secretary in the new BJP Parliamentary Board. He was mentioned as “sachiv” (secretary) in the CEC list, too. Another noticeable change was that both panels do not have the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha — Piyush Goyal at present.

Long Hope

The fate of 134 senior officers of the Railways hangs in the balance as they are in the fray to be empanelled for the post of general manager in the newly devised Indian Railway Management Service cadre. While the process will take its time — the candidature of each one will be evaluated, complete with a 360-degree feedback — the bureaucracy is abuzz with talk that some of them are perhaps a bit too hopeful, considering they are retiring in the next couple of months. There is no rule that those at the doorstep of retirement cannot apply, but officials feel this will only make the already lengthy process longer.