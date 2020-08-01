Delhi confidential: Under Pressure

All three central observers – Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Avinash Pande – have been asked by the high command to stay with the MLAs till the Rajasthan Assembly session. All three central observers – Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Avinash Pande – have been asked by the high command to stay with the MLAs till the Rajasthan Assembly session.

Congress leaders say the decision to shift its MLAs from Jaipur to Jaisalmer was not taken without reason. The leaders alleged that pressure on the MLAs increased after it was decided that the Assembly session would be held from August 14. Many of the MLAs, one leader said, have relatives and acquaintances with business interests. Some of them turned up at the hotel in Jaipur telling the MLAs that they were getting phone calls warning of searches, a leader claimed. Interestingly, all three central observers – Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Avinash Pande – have been asked by the high command to stay with the MLAs till the Assembly session.

Another angle?

The Congress suspects a political design behind attempts to turn actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death into a hot button issue. Some leaders feel the idea is to ensure a Rajput consolidation with an eye on Bihar elections. Congress leaders say Rajputs, though numerically not dominant, are influencers. Sushant was from Patna and had admirers across the state. Interestingly, LJP chief Chirag Paswan was among the first to demand a probe into his death. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who visited the late actor’s residence last month, Friday, tweeted, “Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating,” and added, “BJP feel that CBI should take over the case.”

Special Requests

Requests for help from children seem to be moving President Ram Nath Kovind. On Friday, he gifted a racing bicycle to Riyaz, a Class IX student who washes dishes to finance his studies and wants to be a cyclist. After seeing his story in a Hindi daily, Kovind asked his office for his details. When asked what he would like as a gift, Riyaz said he wanted a racing cycle to practice. For Riyaz, it was his best Eid gift. Earlier this month, Kovind noticed an SOS from Edgar Sebastian, a Class X student from Kerala, who sent him an email about sea erosion during the monsoon in his village Chellanam in Kochi. He said he had to leave his house as it was damaged. The President immediately asked the Kerala Governor’s office to contact the state government and help Sebastian and his family.

Poll Suggestion

Reiterating his stand on postponing Bihar elections, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Friday wrote a letter to the Election Commission suggesting not to hold the poll during a pandemic. His letter comes days after the ECI wrote to political parties seeking suggestions on the Assembly election. In his letter, Chirag argued that people are facing challenges due to Covid-19 and floods, and polls would add to the economic burden on the state.

