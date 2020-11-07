Delhi confidential: Cold Storage Warmth

The Railways Ministry has now offered a kisan train to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to transport apples.

Cold Storage Warmth

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, who holds additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, got nostalgic about the ‘kisan rail’ on Friday. During a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Goyal recalled the launch of India’s first kisan rail – ‘Devlali-Danapur Kisan Rail’ – through a video-conference from a committee room in Krishi Bhawan on August 7 in the middle of the pandemic. He said the train has become so popular that there is a demand from several states to run such trains. The Railways Ministry has now offered a kisan train to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to transport apples. He is learnt to have spoken with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on this.

Cracker Tracker

The initiative by some states to ban bursting of firecrackers during Diwali has irked the VHP. In a video message, VHP leader Vinod Bansal has slammed the Rajasthan government, the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal for “seeing new reasons for pollution during Hindu festivals”. Bansal asked why they have failed to notice slaughtering of animals during Eid. According to him, data shows that pollution has not gone up during the Diwali season. He also said people should will celebrate Diwali strictly in keeping with the Supreme Court’s directions. Not long after Bansal released the video, the BJP government in Karnataka also banned firecrackers this Diwali, stating that it may affect health of those who have already been infected with Covid.

No Sitting for Meeting

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Subrata Bakshi was in for a surprise on Friday when he got a call from Parliament, asking him not to attend a meeting of the Standing Committee on Urban Development. Bakshi said he was asked not to attend the meeting since he has not yet taken his oath as MP. The committee heard the views of various ministries, the Central Pollution Control Board and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. In any case, Bakshi said, being 70, he has kept himself largely confined indoors during the pandemic and is unlikely to come for meetings in New Delhi unless there was a pressing matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.