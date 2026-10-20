Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi off to Vietnam on short break; Cabinet reshuffle buzz grows after Murugan’s exit

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With L Murugan’s resignation triggering another bout of speculation over a Union Cabinet reshuffle, corridors of power are abuzz with the possible dates. BJP leaders insist that the first week of November is going to be crucial for the party and the government. As the Congress-led INDIA bloc is gearing up for a major rally on November 1, BJP leaders say the top leadership is working hard to give the final touches to the plan for mustering the requisite numbers for the passage of the Delimitation Bill. They said the week could also be a window for the long-pending Cabinet reshuffle. Both or either of these could take the wind out of the Opposition’s sails, too, they say.