Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi-Sanjay Raut meet focuses on youth; BJYM chief praises Gen Z duo

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Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Hemang Joshi has had a busy week settling in his new role, managing his parliamentary duties, guests and appointments. Two Gen Z members in his team have earned special praise from the youth leader for taking up the additional responsibilities while continuing to deliver on their core assignments. In successive Instagram and X posts, the Vadodara MP has commended Hetvi, who joined his office as a Mukherjee Fellow and has now taken up the responsibility of OSD, and Shruti, who started as an intern but is now his legislative assistant, for delivering in the face of “extraordinary pace”. The BJYM chief sought to underline their journey as a reminder that “experience is valuable, but age alone can never be the measure of capability, potential or performance”.