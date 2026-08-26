Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi-Sanjay Raut meet focuses on youth; BJYM chief praises Gen Z duo

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Sanjay Raut’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi, where youth issues and his recent Pune event came up for discussion, to BJYM chief Hemang Joshi’s shout-out to two Gen Z members of his team for proving that capability goes beyond age, Delhi Confidential brings you the latest from the power corridors.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath in the Capital. The meeting comes three days after Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event on August 22 in Pune in Raut's home state of Maharashtra. It is learnt that Gandhi's event as well as youth issues were a point of keen discussion during the meeting between the two leaders from the INDIA bloc.
Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Hemang Joshi has had a busy week settling in his new role, managing his parliamentary duties, guests and appointments. Two Gen Z members in his team have earned special praise from the youth leader for taking up the additional responsibilities while continuing to deliver on their core assignments. In successive Instagram and X posts, the Vadodara MP has commended Hetvi, who joined his office as a Mukherjee Fellow and has now taken up the responsibility of OSD, and Shruti, who started as an intern but is now his legislative assistant, for delivering in the face of “extraordinary pace”. The BJYM chief sought to underline their journey as a reminder that “experience is valuable, but age alone can never be the measure of capability, potential or performance”.