Delhi Confidential: Rahul’s ‘Destroyers of democracy’ list, RSS’s Vande Mataram plan

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Rahul Gandhi’s revised presentation targeting the “Destroyers of democracy” to an RSS-linked organisation’s nationwide programme to have one crore people sing the full Vande Mataram.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been relentless in attacking what he called “crony capitalists”. In the presentations he had made at his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ programmes, the screen would display a string of photographs comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, NSA Ajit Doval, along with industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, among others, with the title: “The system has captured the country”. However, at the presentation he made on Thursday at Indira Bhawan, there were some minor but conspicuous changes in the setting — the title was ‘Destroyers of Democracy’ and Ambani’s photograph was missing. The newcomers on the screen were Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
To mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, RSS-associated organisation Vidya Bharti will make one crore people, including students, teachers, guardians and other citizens, sing the full national song in its schools at 25,000 places across the country. This will happen simultaneously at 11 am on Friday, and the Sangh believes that it will send a message of national oneness and also serve as a befitting tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s composition.