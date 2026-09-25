Delhi Confidential: Rahul’s ‘Destroyers of democracy’ list, RSS’s Vande Mataram plan

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been relentless in attacking what he called “crony capitalists”. In the presentations he had made at his ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ programmes, the screen would display a string of photographs comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, NSA Ajit Doval, along with industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, among others, with the title: “The system has captured the country”. However, at the presentation he made on Thursday at Indira Bhawan, there were some minor but conspicuous changes in the setting — the title was ‘Destroyers of Democracy’ and Ambani’s photograph was missing. The newcomers on the screen were Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.