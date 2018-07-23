Delhi Confidential: Little too early

In the past, there have been cases where prior public announcement to move the breach of privilege defeated the purpose of those who sought to move it. In the past, there have been cases where prior public announcement to move the breach of privilege defeated the purpose of those who sought to move it.

SEVERAL BJP leaders came out of Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the no-confidence motion on Friday asserting breach of privilege by the Congress president. Technically, however, this could run against the BJP’s plans. The rules bind members to move the notice of breach of privilege and then declare it in the House before making it public. The public declaration of breach of privilege before mentioning it before the House after notice, in fact, invites breach of privilege. In the past, there have been cases where prior public announcement to move the breach of privilege defeated the purpose of those who sought to move it. However, the BJP has an option of getting some other members who did not go public to move the breach of privilege notice.

Skipping CWC meet

DIGVIJAYA SINGH and Janardan Dwivedi, the two high-profile Congress leaders who were not included in the Congress Working Committee revamped by Rahul Gandhi recently, did not attend the meeting of the extended CWC on Sunday. Their absence raised eyebrows but party leaders said both of them had some prior engagements and had informed the leadership about it. While Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam was present in Delhi, posters put up by him showing Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a splash in Mumbai. The posters had the slogan: ‘nafrat se nahi, pyar se jitenge’.

Sticking Around

A top official of the Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited, a joint venture company owned by Railways and Gujarat government, was recently denied an extension of tenure and ousted by the company’s board due to complaints of alleged misconduct of various kinds. Meanwhile, powers that be in the ministry have found fresh testimonials that add to the allegations of misconduct due to which the officer was removed. The government will start the process of finding a replacement. However, it has emerged that the ousted officer is trying to get the charge to “look after” the same post till the time the replacement is found, thereby continue in office as usual, since the replacement may take months to arrive.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App