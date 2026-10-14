Delhi Confidential: Opposition unity over tea, BJP leader hosts Punjab students in Gujarat

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The high tea at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s Sunehri Bagh residence on Tuesday was a pleasant break from the street protests being staged by INDIA bloc leaders against CEC Gyanesh Kumar since last week. The refreshments served at the high tea were a big hit with the leaders who attended it. Catered by Moets restaurant, which also runs a canteen at the new AICC headquarters at Indira Bhawan, the menu included a good mix of north Indian snacks and desserts. The Gandhis had ordered samosas and chaat from an Old Delhi shop, which is a favourite of Rahul Gandhi. The samosas remained the pick of the snacks, with many MPs inquiring about the shop they came from. The hosts also served chilla, golgappas, falafels, cakes and eclairs. The menu was all vegetarian. The beverages included different kinds of sodas, kulhad tea and coffee. Old Bollywood melodies, including Lata Mangeshkar’s Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, played in the background, and the guests were heard praising the hosts for the vibe set for the gathering.