Delhi Confidential: Pilgrim’s Progress

The Congress has been saying that its president Rahul Gandhi is yet to get permission from the Ministry of External Affairs for undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which began on June 8. Party leaders have been claiming that he has sought permission. But the MEA has revealed that it has not received a formal request from Rahul so far. There are two ways to go for the yatra. One is to register, which Rahul has apparently not done. The other is through a tour operator, and the route is via China. The MEA says it has not received any formal communication on that.

Mixed Signals

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was silent. Rao had an uneasy relationship with Sonia Gandhi, but in a break from the past, the Congress recently remembered Rao when the political resolution passed at its plenary in March applauded him for ushering in economic reforms. While Rahul remained silent, the Congress’s official Twitter handle paid tribute to him, remembering him as the Chanakya for his ability to steer tough economic and political legislation while heading a minority government.

D-Day, Finally

In February last year, AIIMS had conveyed to the Union Health Ministry that its ambitious project — a 614-metre tunnel connecting the main campus in Ansari Nagar with its Trauma Centre — was complete. The premier institute sent the completion report, requesting a formal inauguration. However, almost three months later, with no response from the ministry, the institute operationalised the tunnel for patients on a trial basis. Finally D-day is here. On Friday, the tunnel, which will reduce the travel time from 30 minutes to five minutes, will finally see a formal inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “dedicate to the nation the underground connecting tunnel”.

