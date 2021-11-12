Delhi confidential: The Absentee

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s meeting with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken on Wednesday was held at Rahul Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. Rahul was not present at the meeting as he is believed to be out of the country. The party has so far not confirmed or denied his foreign travel but his absence at a meeting held at his residence only reinforced the buzz that he is out of India. When asked, a senior leader without revealing Rahul’s whereabouts said the meeting was held there as it was a convenient venue. The AICC headquarters or the party’s 15, GRG war room is not an ideal place for such a meeting, the leader said.

Kerala Booster Its Kerala unit may have been off track on many of the party’s ambitious targets, but the BJP national leadership is not giving up yet. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is from the state, has been sent to Kerala for three days on a mission to give a morale boost to party workers. Officially, he will be reviewing the skill and technology ecosystem in the state. Along with his official assignment, Chandrasekhar, who was once NDA vice-chairman in Kerala, is expected to visit party offices and meet state leaders.