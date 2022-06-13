Delhi Confidential: Race For Raisina

Ahead of the Presidential polls, activities in the Opposition camp to field a joint consensus candidate are gaining pace. On Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh flew down to Mumbai to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The meeting came a day after West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced her plan to hold a meeting of 19 political parties in the capital next week to deliberate on the opportunities that the election for the next occupant of Raisina Hill offers. Sources said the meeting between Singh and Pawar lasted for around 40 minutes. Sources said while the AAP was open to the possibility of supporting Pawar as the joint candidate, it was not averse to further deliberations on the issue.

Caution, Consensus

Though confident of the success of its candidate, the BJP seems to be treading cautiously in picking the nominee for Presidential polls. By having 42 per cent votes on its own and 6 per cent from its allies, the BJP leaders say both the BJD and YSRCP will support its candidate. Party leaders admitted that the choice of candidate is crucial in winning the support of friendly parties. So, the BJP now has given the responsibility to party president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who enjoy warm ties with a number of non-BJP party leaders. Party sources pointed out that whenever the BJP leadership makes an effort to evolve a consensus over some important issue, it takes the help of Singh, who with his old-school political tactics finds his way for it.

Dressing Down

Bihar’s Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department, Anand Kishore, drew the ire of the Patna High Court for “not being in proper uniform” before the court. Justice PB Bajanthri reprimanded the bureaucrat for not presenting himself before the HC in a suit and went on to ask if the “babu” was in a cinema hall or a court. In April, the Karnataka HC Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had similarly reprimanded Tushar Giri Nath, Principal Secretary of the state’s Revenue Department, for appearing before the court through virtual conference in a full-sleeved shirt but without a blazer.