Delhi Confidential: Quick shake-up

The ministers are yet to be appointed and the MLAs are yet to take oath, but Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been quick to effect a bureaucratic shake-up. Within two days of taking over, he transferred some 40 IAS officers and went on to appoint a new Director General of Police and Police Commissioner for Jaipur. Many in the party wondered why Gehlot was in a hurry. Some asked whether the appointment of the new DGP was in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court earlier this year, that states will have to first send a list of senior police officers to the Union Public Service Commission, which will then prepare a panel from which the state can appoint a person.

Seats On Mind

At a time JD(U) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the national capital amid the BJP-LJP tussle over seat-sharing in Bihar for Lok Sabha polls, and a meeting between top leaders of JD(U) and BJP is expected on Saturday, LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan left for Mumbai on Friday evening and is likely to be away for a few days. Paswan’s son Chirag, the party’s central parliamentary board chairperson, too left for Mumbai. But he will be back on Saturday and may attend meetings with other NDA constituents. Ram Vilas Paswan has already announced that he has handed all party affairs to Chirag to take decisions and talk to the BJP on seat-sharing, and decisions taken by Chirag will be deemed to be decisions of the party president.

Hybrid Ferry

By Republic Day, Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari hopes to run a hybrid aeroboat that combines

land, water and aviation technology to ferry pilgrims on the Ganga between Prayagraj and Varanasi during Kumbh Mela. These can run on shallow water using Russian technology at speeds of up to 80kmph, he said, propelled by a land cruiser engine and with airplane wings. If successful, there will be another such cruise that will connect Delhi to Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal.

Contribution Time

The January 19 Opposition show of strength at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata seems to have split Trinamool Congress MPs down the middle. The question is a crucial one — of MPs’ salaries. It all started when Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar handed her salary cheque to parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien as her contribution. At this, Kalyan Banerjee is said to have cited his professional fees as a lawyer, that he waives every time he fights a case for the party, as his. The dilemma for others now is whether to hand over the cheque of

Rs 1,89,000, or look for alternative “contribution”.