Delhi confidential: Quick decision

The stalemate in Karnataka Assembly, with Speaker Ramesh Kumar taking his time to decide on the resignations, is in sharp contrast to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s quick decision on Neeraj Shekhar, who joined the BJP a day after his resignation as a member of the Upper House.

Advertising

Since deciding on Sharad Yadav’s resignation, Naidu has been insisting that Presiding Officers should decide on such matters in the quickest possible time, and decide within three months whether it’s a case of defection.

Readying For Polls

Vellore Lok Sabha seat goes to the polls on August 5. This is the only seat where Lok Sabha elections weren’t held with the rest of the country, as the Election Commission was convinced that money power was used to vitiate the election process, and the elections were thus countermanded.

The EC’s decision was based primarily on Rs 11 crore cash seized during a search and seizure operation carried out under DGIT (Investigation) B Murali Kumar. The poll panel has now appointed Kumar as its special expenditure observer in Vellore to oversee expenditure-related matters in the run-up

to August 5.

Setting Standards

Former Indian envoy to Japan Sujan Chinoy, who now heads the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), is setting new benchmarks for physical regime. A fitness freak from his college days, Chinoy was recently seen doing push-ups in his office in his formals. “Someone said there is no time for exercise in our daily routine! I disagreed and showed him how! #kheloindia,” he tweeted. Chinoy, who has been India’s ambassador to Mexico, had also worked at the National Security Secretariat.