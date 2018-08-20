Delhi Confidential: Put off, for now

No new date has been scheduled for the release of the book on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s first year in office. No new date has been scheduled for the release of the book on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s first year in office.

A BOOK on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s first year in office was slated to be released this week. The function, however, has been postponed because of the national mourning following the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. No new date has been scheduled.

Watering down

“AVOID PARTICIPATING in chat rooms, they are not for us”; “Don’t be happy if someone praises you online”; “Do not get motivated for likes on your pics and upload more” — these were among the safety tips listed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing on August 16 on its webpage called “Information Security Awareness for Women”. The webpage then mysteriously made three alterations over the weekend. On Sunday, it read: “Avoid participating with unknown members in chat rooms” and “Check the authenticity of the people who are praising you online”.

Sticking to topic

THE BJP on Sunday criticised the Congress for revoking the suspension of Mani Shankar Aiyar. So what prompted the party to revoke his suspension? This question was put to senior party leader P Chidambaram at a Congress briefing on economy. The former finance minister tried to explain, but when more questions followed, he said the topic of the conference is economy. “The only common factor is money. Mani and Money, so I think we can stop there,” he said.

Women on top

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs has substantial representation of women at the top level. While special secretary in charge of internal security is Rina Mitra, an IPS from MP cadre, IAS officer from Haryana cadre Rajni Sekhri Sibal is in charge of disaster management division, coordinating the ongoing rescue and relief operation in Kerala. Joint secretary in charge of women safety and joint secretary in charge of international cooperation at the ministry are also women officers.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App