Delhi Confidential: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s report card, BJP headquarters get new chambers

Pushkar Singh Dhami’s five-year tenure gets a book, while BJP spruces up office chambers for its newly appointed organisational team.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 08:02 AM IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s five-year tenure is documented in a new book, while BJP headquarters undergoes a maintenance drive.Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s five-year tenure is documented in a new book, while BJP headquarters undergoes a maintenance drive.
Make us preferred source on Google

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gets a book chronicling his five-year tenure, while BJP spruces up chambers for new office-bearers.

  1. 01

    Report Card

    Come elections, state governments and chief ministers take extra measures to publicise their achievements. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami found a unique way to present his report card to the voters — a hardcover book in Hindi, ‘Nayak se Jannayak: Pushkar Singh Dhami’. Authored by Madan Mohan Sati and Suwarn Rawa, the book documents all policy decisions, speeches and activities of the CM in the last five years, along with two plays with Dhami as the protagonist. The first play, ‘Karmayogi’, depicts Dhami as a man of action who implemented the UCC and anti-conversion laws in the state. The second play, ‘The Mission Silkyara’, explains how the CM coordinated the operation to rescue 41 construction workers trapped for 17 days in the Silkyara tunnel collapse in 2023. The plays have been staged at multiple locations across the states and their frequency may go up as the election nears, say sources.

  2. 02

    New Chambers

    The BJP is undertaking a pan-office maintenance drive for each of its newly appointed organisational hands. All office chambers across its four-storey headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg are being spruced up. Most of the new office-bearers have moved into the allotted chambers, but a handful are still waiting for their rooms to be ready.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments