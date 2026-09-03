Delhi Confidential: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s report card, BJP headquarters get new chambers

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Come elections, state governments and chief ministers take extra measures to publicise their achievements. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami found a unique way to present his report card to the voters — a hardcover book in Hindi, ‘Nayak se Jannayak: Pushkar Singh Dhami’. Authored by Madan Mohan Sati and Suwarn Rawa, the book documents all policy decisions, speeches and activities of the CM in the last five years, along with two plays with Dhami as the protagonist. The first play, ‘Karmayogi’, depicts Dhami as a man of action who implemented the UCC and anti-conversion laws in the state. The second play, ‘The Mission Silkyara’, explains how the CM coordinated the operation to rescue 41 construction workers trapped for 17 days in the Silkyara tunnel collapse in 2023. The plays have been staged at multiple locations across the states and their frequency may go up as the election nears, say sources.