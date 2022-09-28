scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Push For Millets

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Ever since the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar seldom misses a chance to mention it. On Tuesday, Tomar was in Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G-20 agriculture ministers’ meeting, where he met his Canadian counterpart Marie-Claude Bibeau and Australia’s Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Tim Ayres. Tomar sought their support in celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets and also invited them to attend the G-20 Agri Summit to be held in India next year.

Cutting The Clutter

Ministries are preparing to get rid of old files as part of the cleanliness drive linked to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which is celebrated annually on October 2. As part of a provision in the process of weeding out old files, officials can also transfer some files to National Archives which they think merit such a preservation. Additionally, knowing that many officers are habitual hoarders of files, it has been instructed that if some files need to be retained, then the Joint Secretary concerned may have to justify their retention.

Law, Lineage

The Collegium recommended Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta to be appointed judge of the Supreme Court. Those in the legal circles recalled justice Dutta’s father, Salil Kumar Dutta, who was a judge of the Calcutta High Court. If Justice Dipankar’s appointment takes place, Justice Salil’s son as well as son-in-law will retire as judges of the Supreme Court. Justice Amitava Roy, former judge of the Supreme Court who retired in 2018, is the brother-in-law of Justice Dipankar.

Live Blog

