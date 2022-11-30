Delhi Confidential: Push For Ladakh

National Commission for Minorities Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Tuesday met with officials of Ayush Ministry and pushed for employment to youths from Buddhist and Muslim communities in Ladakh. He also directed the Ayush officials to promote cultivation and marketing of medicinal plants to help the locals. Singh will be visiting Ladakh in summers and has informed the Ladakh administration in this regard.
Hi Before Bye
World Food Programme representative and its India director Bishow Parajuli is set to bid adieu to New Delhi as his term ends this month. A day before leaving for his home country Nepal, he visited Krishi Bhawan on Tuesday and met Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other officials in the Food Ministry. Earlier, he had organised a get together for some of the top government officials, which was attended by former food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, who attained superannuation just a month back, and NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, among others.