Delhi Confidential: Protest Mode

July 26, 2022 2:11:03 am
THE CONGRESS wanted to stage a “satyagraha” at Rajghat on Tuesday to protest against the ED summoning of party chief Sonia Gandhi but the party did not get permission from the authorities. The suspension of four Lok Sabha MPs also came unexpected. The party has now decided that its MPs will stage a protest in Parliament premises, hoping that other Opposition parties will also join in since many of them are facing the ED heat. Senior leaders and office-bearers will stage a “satyagraha” at the AICC headquarters itself instead of taking out a march, which earlier resulted in police detention.
