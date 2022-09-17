Delhi Confidential: Profile Change

IN THE midst of the organisational election exercise, the Congress’s central election authority (CEA) has changed the Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) for Rajasthan. Sanjay Nirupam, senior Congress leader from Mumbai, was relieved of his responsibility as PRO, triggering talk that he is set to be given another important organisational responsibility. The CEA has appointed Rajendrasinh Kumpavat, a Congress leader from CEA chairman Madhusudan Mistry’s former Lok Sabha constituency of Sabarkantha, as the new PRO for Rajasthan. Earlier, the PRO for Uttar Pradesh Jai Parkash Aggarwal was changed after he was appointed the AICC in charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Scoring A Point

UNVEILING THE portrait of Marathi litterateur and social reformer Annabhau Sathe at the Moscow Centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis shared an anecdote. Fadnavis said Sathe kept the height of the entry door of his house, in a working class colony in Mumbai’s Chembur, deliberately low. He justified it saying even if Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were to visit his house, which he considered a symbol of a labour class, he would have to bow.

Birthday Plans

AS PART of celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, the BJP plans to hold exhibitions depicting his life and work in all districts across the country. BJP national president J P Nadda will inaugurate one such exhibition at the party’s headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. The exhibition will feature 94 panels. Similar exhibitions will be held in the BJP-ruled state capitals and these will be inaugurated by the respective Chief Ministers and party’s state units chiefs. ‘Modi@20’ books will also be made available in the exhibitions.