Delhi Confidential: Probing Questions

This was the first time when a presiding officer took out such an extensive exercise, according to officials. This was the first time when a presiding officer took out such an extensive exercise, according to officials.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is currently in the national capital, appears to be utilising the lockdown period effectively. In the last few days, he has had meetings with officials and staff from different departments in Lok Sabha secretariat, and asked several questions about functioning of the system and procedures. Even senior officials, it is learnt, found it difficult to answer some of his questions. Birla also took suggestions from experienced officials on ways to improve the functioning of departments, and has given some fresh instructions. This was the first time when a presiding officer took out such an extensive exercise, according to officials.

Going Local

After ordering paramilitary canteens to buy swadeshi, the government wants its forces to have desi weapons as well. MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Friday held a meeting with all chiefs of Central Armed Police Forces and representatives of 17 Indian companies engaged in manufacturing of arms, ammunition and other logistics for the forces to figure out how the country’s dependence on imports for weapons and ammunition can be decreased. The companies, it is learnt, were asked how well and how much they can provide to reduce imports. Reddy calls it a step in the direction of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Online Adieu

The Delhi High Court organised a virtual farewell for Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal. The Union government accepted Justice Sehgal’s resignation earlier this month. She is set to join the Delhi State Consumer Redressal Commission as its president.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd