Delhi Confidential: Probing a ‘predator’

Maneka Gandhi Maneka Gandhi

A complaint by an Air India employee against a senior executive, whom she described as a ‘predator’, prompted both Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi to write to the national carrier, asking it to expedite the probe. While the probe findings have not been made public yet, on Friday, at a meeting held by Maneka, senior Air India officials revealed that 12 sexual harassment cases are pending before the airline’s various internal complaints cells. The WCD Ministry has now asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to “sensitise male staff of private airlines” too – the ministry is yet to receive any compliance reports from them on implementation of the Act to protect women from sexual harassment at workplace.

Power Panel

All panelists and moderators at an evening event celebrating the one-year anniversary of Justice K S Puttaswamy’s privacy judgment were women. The event – by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations and the Centre for Communication Governance discussed the state of privacy, data protection and the legacy of the judgment. The 11 women panelists and moderators ranged from law researcher Usha Ramanathan to Supreme court lawyer Ujwala Uppaluri.

Reaching More

Latest data released by the agency that measures TV viewership shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech saw a growth of 23 per cent over last year. Telecast on Doordarshan’s 23 channels, the speech had 4.3 million impressions this year – up from 3.5 million impressions in 2017.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App