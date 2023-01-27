Delhi Confidential: Pro-Public On R-Day

While Republic Day is a gazetted holiday and all government offices in the vicinity of Kartavya Path were closed on Thursday, it was not a day off for some of the officials of the Food Ministry. These officials were busy issuing online orders to implement the decision of allowing sale of 30 lakh tonnes of wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic). A decision to this effect, primarily to bring down wheat and atta prices from their record high, was taken by a Group of Ministers, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, a day earlier. Food Ministry officials were, thus, required to issue necessary orders to make this decision effective. They are learnt to have issued orders through the government’s e-office system late in the evening.

After several delays in India’s first solar mission, Aditya L1, ISRO director S Somanath, at an event to hand over the main payload for the satellite in Bengaluru, referenced the time taken by scientists to develop it. He said that when all other payloads had been delivered, he tried to understand the complexity of the project and why it was taking so much time. It was, the ISRO director said, time well spent seeing the complexity of the payloads and the tests it had to undergo to ensure that data generated by it was indeed the type of data needed by the scientists.