Delhi Confidential: Prized Photo 

Indian Youth Congress activists who were arrested in connection with the protest at the AI Summit in February met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi the other day. While reassuring them of his continued support, Rahul appreciated the youth leaders “for standing up against the police, administration and the government”. The IYC leaders were looking for a group photo with Rahul, but he surprised them all by suggesting that he will pose for a photograph with each one of them separately, leaving the group elated.

Nitish Library

JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Thursday made a public request for books to build what he called the “Nitish Kumar Library”. “I would like to make a small request to all of you — whenever you come to meet me, if you wish to bring something as a token, please consider bringing a book. The books contributed by all of you will help us build a ‘Nitish Kumar Library,’ which will serve as a shared hub of knowledge and inspiration,” he said in a statement. Extolling the virtues of reading books, he said, “Books are not merely a source of knowledge; they are the foundation of ideas, emotions, and change … Even in today’s digital age, the importance of books has only grown. The habit of reading enriches individuals and helps build a more aware and empathetic society.”