Delhi Confidential: Seniors First

After President Droupadi Murmu expressed desire that senior citizens should be invited to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan on March 17, a Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi has asked all the 15 police district heads to invite elderly people in maximum numbers. Rashtrapati Bhavan is giving the guests an entire day (10 am to 6 pm) of recreational and cultural exposure, which will also foster a sense of national belonging and participation in a prestigious public event. The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is coordinating with the authorities to make it a memorable affair.

Win-win Match

Delhi Police prevailed over members of Parliament in a T20 friendly cricket match organised by the Constitution Club of India at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Sunday to spread awareness regarding ‘TB Mukt Bharat’. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur-led team, also comprising Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, TDP’s Lavu Krishna, could score 213 runs against the Delhi Police’s target of 225. Last year, in the ‘Neta vs Abhineta’ match held in Mumbai, the MPs lost to the Bollywood team. After the match, the legislators said they played for a cause and it served the purpose — to push the ‘TB Haarega, Desh Jeetega’ slogan.