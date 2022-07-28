scorecardresearch
Delhi Confidential: Language Love

July 28, 2022
A ruling party MP got miffed after being barred from raising an issue in his mother tongue in Lok Sabha. Earlier this week, former Union minister and BJP MP from Balasore in Odisha, Pratap Singh Sarangi, wanted to raise the issue of Coast Canal between Odisha and West Bengal, which is facing neglect, in Odia. But as he began, the Chair told Sarangi that he should give prior notice to speak. The MP said he had given notice, but the Chair said the translator was not present and he should wait. Sarangi tried to reason with the Chair amid noisy protests by the Opposition — he even came out of his seat and tried to convince the presiding officer but did not succeed. Visibly upset, Sarangi left the House for a while. He later made his submission in English.

Friendly Banter

Veteran Trinamool member Saugata Roy is among the most active leaders, and that was in demonstration in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. During voting on rhe National Anti-Doping Bill, Roy caught Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri off guard by bringing to notice that Puri was raising his hand like other MPs when clause-wise amendments were being put to vote by Speaker Om Birla. Puri, a Rajya Sabha member who was in the Lower House as part of roster duty, acknowledged that Roy had raised a valid point. On a lighter note, the minister said he was doing so out of his “emotional attachment” with the Bill. “Had I been drinking tea in the Central Hall, even there I would have raised my hands,” Puri said.

Here? There? Where?

The Opposition’s protests in front of the Gandhi statue  in Parliament complex became a testimony to Opposition disunity on Wednesday. While Congress, DMK, Left, NCP and TRS members protested together in front of the statue, Trinamool MPs held another one on the lawn nearby, with plates full of puffed rice and packets of curd. Asked why they did not join the others, the TMC leaders gave different reasons. “We cannot stand with the Congress, as they fought against our party”, said one senior leader; “we cannot protest against the ED action [questioning of Sonia Gandhi] when we have raised the price-rise issue,” responded another. But the confusion among MPs who came late to join the protests was amusing. After reaching the spot, each one looked at both sides, confused about which one they should join. “I do not know whether I should join either,” said one DMK MP.

