Delhi confidential: Memoir Time

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File) Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has announced a memoir of his years at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rupa Publications has acquired rights for “The Presidential Years”, and the publishers describe it as the “first of its kind chronicle” of an Indian head of state. Mukherjee has already penned his pre-Rashtrapati Bhavan political journey in some detail. But the curiosity about the contents of his diary remains high, especially after Mukherjee’s headline-making visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur recently.

Yoga Power

Half the population of Belarus has already taken to yoga, the country’s President, Alexander Lukashenko, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the recent SCO summit in Qingdao, China. Sharing this information with Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is currently on a visit of Belarus with a Parliamentary delegation, Lukashenko said he told Modi that he himself plans to start doing yoga soon. Mahajan is said to have used the opportunity to underline the benefits of yoga.

Busy Birthday

It was a busy birthday for Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Since he also holds the additional charge of Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries until Arun Jaitley recovers fully, Goyal, who turned 54, addressed the media in a quick briefing on the major decisions taken by the Union Cabinet. After answering just one question, and accepting birthday greetings from some of the journalists, he took off from the briefing session to attend the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App