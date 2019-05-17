Delhi confidential: Practical tip

WHILE CRITICISING the Election Commission for curtailing the campaign time in nine West Bengal seats, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may have said that the people will take revenge through the ballot box. However, the Trinamool Congress thought of approaching the Supreme Court against the poll panel decision. The party approached Abhishek Singhvi urging him to challenge the decision. Singhvi is said to have told them while it was a “completely illegal” move by the poll panel and can be challenged, time is a constraint. By the time the decision was challenged and the decision came, the campaign time would had ended, leaving it infructuous.

The Arrest

Advertising

THE ELECTION Commission (EC), in addition to curtailing campaign period in West Bengal, had transferred two state officers for exceeding their brief. Rajeev Kumar, ADG (CID), was one of them who had been relieved of his charge based on the specific input that he had arrested somebody late night although normal policing is not part of his job. It turns out the person who he had arrested was BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga at 2.30 am on May 15 without informing the police. Bagga, the West Bengal observers had noted in their report to EC, was innocent and released later.

Going Digital

AFTER THE introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, it took almost 50 years for the country to get its first constitutional ombudsman — the Lokpal — to inquire into allegations of corruption against government officials. However, just over two months after former Supreme Court judge Justice P C Ghose, took over as the first Chairperson, the Lokpal got its first digital footprint. The website, hosted by National Informatics Centre, and launched on Thursday provides the basic information with respect to working and functioning of the Lokpal.