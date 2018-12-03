Delhi Confidential: Post-Retirement Plans

JUSTICE KURIAN Joseph, who retired as Supreme Court judge last month, has not followed in the footsteps of Justice J Chelameswar who left the national capital the next day after retirement for his village. Although not keen on taking up a post-retirement government assignment, Justice Joseph has no plans to shift to Kerala. He is likely to shift to a rented apartment in Vasant Vihar in Delhi by the end of this month. He has already decided to take up arbitration, mediation, mediated arbitration and conciliated arbitration after retirement.

Staying Put

REPERCUSSIONS OF the allegations of sexual misconduct against former Union minister M J Akbar are not over yet. A former chairman of the Editors Guild of India, Akbar continues to be a member, although not of the executive committee. After the #MeToo allegations surfaced, there were calls for and discussions about expelling him from the body. It was, however, believed that expulsion may not be legally sustainable if challenged in court. Under discussion is a proposal to place him under suspension until the defamation case filed by him is resolved. However, the Guild is yet to take a call on it.

Battle Averted

THE CURRENT tussle between the two sons of Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala appeared all set to escalate into a battle between his daughters-in-law too, but for a timely clarification by his chosen successor, Abhay Chautala. “My wife (Kanta Chautala) will neither contest an election, nor appear on any political platform,” Abhay recently announced, adding that he would sue those who were circulating reports to the contrary. It had been widely reported earlier that Kanta would embark on a state-wide campaign to counter Naina Singh, legislator-wife of Ajay Chautala, who was busy mobilising women in favour of her son Dushyant Chautala, through all-woman conventions called Hari Chunari Chaupal. Incidentally, Kanta had tried her luck in Zila Parishad elections in January 2016, but lost.