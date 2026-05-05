Delhi Confidential: Post-poll Plan

AS THE early trends indicated the Congress-led UDF would emerge victorious in the Kerala Assembly polls, the party announced a press conference at its Akbar Road office at 5 pm, to be addressed by Congress’s communication department head Jairam Ramesh. But as poll results of other states started coming in, Ramesh and other senior Congress leaders were summoned by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence to discuss the next steps to be taken in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the party is mulling lending support to Vijay-led TVK. With Ramesh attending Kharge’s meet, the press conference had to be cancelled.

Jhalmuri Treat To celebrate its thumping victory in West Bengal, the BJP has invited party supporters to its Delhi headquarters for a ‘jhalmuri’ treat. Those in Bengal have been asked to join a ‘maach-bhaat’ feast at the party office. The celebratory mood was also reflected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s traditional Bengali attire — beige dhoti and white kurta — which he wore to the BJP office in the Capital. BJP’s Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal has invited mediapersons to a ‘jhalmuri programme’ at his residence in the Capital on Tuesday.