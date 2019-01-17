Delhi Confidential: Positive Review

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal seems to be quite impressed with the film ‘Uri: Surgical Strike’, which he watched on Tuesday night. So much did he like it that he apparently told the Union Cabinet during the meeting on Wednesday that the theatre was full and the audience was full of patriotic fervour. He said this at a Railways function on security. Similar praise is coming from other quarters in the government. Chief Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal tweeted that the film is worth watching. The tweet was endorsed by Bibek Debroy, head of Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister. Twitter is also abuzz with BJP-supporting handles calling the film a must-watch.

Hand Of Friendship

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is in news with release of the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, based on a book on his tenure, was seen at the Japanese Ambassador’s residence on Wednesday. Japanese envoy Kenji Hiramatsu hosted a ceremony to felicitate Onkar S Kanwar, chairperson of the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee and chairperson of Apollo Tyres, on receiving the Decoration of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star. In November 2018, Kanwar was decorated at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening Japan-India economic ties.

Rebel Heat

As the campaign for January 28 by-election in Jind, Haryana, heats up, the ruling BJP is faced with a bit of a headache, as Raj Kumar Saini, who won on a BJP ticket from Kurukshetra but rebelled against the party and formed Loktantra Suraksha Party, has fielded a candidate, Vinod Ashri, in the constituency. With BJP’s Krishan Midda fighting an intense battle against Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala and Independent candidate Digvijay Chautala, Saini is giving some worries to the party. The BJP leadership, though, is unwilling to take action against Saini, contending that any such move will make him a “hero”.