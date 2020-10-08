Delhi Confidential: Poll Equations

The poster, which also has Ram Vilas Paswan (above) and Chirag Paswan on it, says “Hum Bihar dekhenge, Modiji Hindustan Dekhenge”.

Even as the BJP was at pains at a press conference in Patna to say that all was well between them and JDU, and that Nitish Kumar was their CM candidate, the LJP has continued to project themselves in an alliance with the BJP. A slew of former BJP leaders has been arriving at the Paswan residence in Delhi, some of whom have been announced as ticket holders. Now, while the BJP has said it might write to the EC asking to prevent this, but hasn’t, a WhatsApp poster of the LJP with the Prime Minister on it is doing the rounds. The poster, which also has Ram Vilas Paswan (above) and Chirag Paswan on it, says “Hum Bihar dekhenge, Modiji Hindustan Dekhenge”.

Packed Schedule

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy had a busy day in North Block on Wednesday. In the morning he held a meeting with stakeholders on Gorkhaland, and the afternoon was spent fielding a petition from actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Following the meeting, Ghosh told the media that she met Reddy to ensure speedy justice and to open doors for MHA’s intervention if required.

Ladakh Plan

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking permission for the panel to visit Ladakh by the end of this month to meet soldiers and understand first-hand their working conditions. The PAC is currently looking into a CAG report that had said earlier this year that Indian troops stationed in areas like Siachen and Ladakh faced acute shortage of high-altitude clothing and equipment because of delay in procurement. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has already appeared twice before the PAC.

