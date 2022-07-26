Delhi Confidential: Points of Order

July 26, 2022 2:06:55 am
THE RAJYA Sabha witnessed a record 14 points of order raised during the one-and-a-half hour debate on the Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill on Monday. As members of the ruling BJP made accusations against Opposition members for “misleading the nation” and “disrupting” House proceedings, the Opposition members called for points of order under Rules 110, 238, 239 and 259. AAP’s Raghav Chadha, TMC’s Derek O Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, RJD’s Manoj Jha, CPM’s John Brittas, and Congress’s Pramod Tiwari raised the points of order against ruling party speakers. Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, assured members that the remarks will be examined, and if found unparliamentary, will be expunged from the records. O’Brien even raised a point of order against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, saying he had spoken out of turn, standing in the third row instead of being seated in the first row, where he was meant to be, thus being in violation of the Rules of the House.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Delhi Confidential: The Title Debate
Bombay HC asks CBI to begin probe against Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law
K-Rail: Didn’t approve SIA, Railway Board tells HC
Opposition sticks to demand for discussion on price rise, disrupts Rajya Sabha
India, Pak, Bangladesh can reunite, says Manohar Lal Khattar
Dry spell: 176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Review suspension of ACP held on graft charges within 6 weeks, govt told
Bombay HC asks DLSAs to go on surprise inspection in schools to check menstrual hygiene facilities
28-yr-old man held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
Days after six kanwariyas hit by bus, Hathras SP transferred
Horoscope Today, July 26, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile, tells court he never gave a statement to state ATS