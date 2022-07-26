Delhi Confidential: Points of Order

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, assured members that the remarks will be examined, and if found unparliamentary, will be expunged from the records. (File Photo)

THE RAJYA Sabha witnessed a record 14 points of order raised during the one-and-a-half hour debate on the Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill on Monday. As members of the ruling BJP made accusations against Opposition members for “misleading the nation” and “disrupting” House proceedings, the Opposition members called for points of order under Rules 110, 238, 239 and 259. AAP’s Raghav Chadha, TMC’s Derek O Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, RJD’s Manoj Jha, CPM’s John Brittas, and Congress’s Pramod Tiwari raised the points of order against ruling party speakers. Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, assured members that the remarks will be examined, and if found unparliamentary, will be expunged from the records. O’Brien even raised a point of order against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, saying he had spoken out of turn, standing in the third row instead of being seated in the first row, where he was meant to be, thus being in violation of the Rules of the House.