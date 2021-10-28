Delhi Confidential: Learning On The Move

Learning On The Move

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi, who has made meetings of his Council of Ministers a regular affair like Cabinet meetings, gave some interesting suggestions to his ministers at the last meeting held at Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan earlier this week. He suggested that the ministers could have a carpooling system to come for the meeting, sources said. This will not only save energy but also give them an opportunity to share information about their ministries with each other, he is learnt to have told the ministers. Apparently, the suggestion was to get one Cabinet minister and two junior ministers in the same car. The ministers were also advised to ensure that work of their respective ministries should be visible on the ground as well.

Group Info

UNION HEALTH Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a national review meeting with state health ministers at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday. In the early part of the meeting, a proposal was floated to start an interactive group with the state health ministers on WhatsApp — to facilitate their real-time interaction with the Union Health Minister. By the time the meeting ended, the group had already been created and the state ministers informed Mandaviya about it. They told Mandaviya that the WhatsApp group will provide them a platform to discuss issues with him.

Guns and Roses

THE BJP and Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP appear to be sharing a strange relation. On a day BJP secretary in charge of Andhra Sunil Deodhar targeted the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at a press conference, YSRCP’s Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy showered praises on the central government for a number of initiatives. Taking to Twitter, he lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for sending a “strong message to disruptors of peace” in Jammu and Kashmir. “His stay at CRPF camp in Pulwama has reassured army personnel & civilians that the Centre is working towards putting J&K on the path of peace & development,” he tweeted. He also appreciated initiatives taken by other ministries, including Railways, Health and Education.