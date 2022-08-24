scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Playing Centre Forward

With PM Narendra Modi urging BJP leaders to build a rapport with Christian leaders in states, such as Kerala, where the party has so far failed to make a deep impact, it seems to have begun the exercise.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh

With PM Narendra Modi urging BJP leaders to build a rapport with Christian leaders in states, such as Kerala, where the party has so far failed to make a deep impact, it seems to have begun the exercise. The BJP leadership, however, does not seem to have confidence in its state leaders in taking the matter forward. BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh is learnt to have had a meeting with representatives from Kerala-based Christian churches. Santhosh’s meeting took place after state BJP chief K Surendran told party colleagues that they do not have to take any initiative in approaching Church leaders in the state, as the national leadership would handle it. With Santhosh taking the initiative, insiders hope BJP’s dream to build a Christian-Hindu consolidation in Kerala will finally take shape.

Placement Buzz

With CRPF D-G Kuldiep Singh set to retire next month, there is speculation that he is unlikely to get an extension despite being trusted by the ruling dispensation. The buzz is, he would likely be replaced by Gujarat cadre IPS officer Atul Karwal, who is currently D-G of NDRF. Karwal was earlier also speculated to be appointed Delhi Police Commissioner but, in a move that surprised many, the government appointed ITBP chief Sanjay Arora in the post. There is also a speculation that Karwal might get the ITBP chief’s post since he is an avid mountaineer and has even scaled Mount Everest.

Status Review

Union MoS for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje held a meeting on Tuesday to review the status of arecanut in the country. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials of the ministry. It assumes significance since Karnataka, Karandlaje’s home state, is the largest producer of the crop, and is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year. Ruling BJP is trying to cement its support base among farmers in the state.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:55:43 am
From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses

