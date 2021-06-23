Delhi Confidential: Pitching In

AT A time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are pushing the vaccination programme, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also wants to do his bit to make the mission successful. On Tuesday, the Speaker convened a virtual meeting of presiding officers of all state assemblies to urge them to inspire public representatives to create awareness campaign about Covid-19 and vaccination. He asked them to help the people to overcome the woes of the pandemic and the lockdown. He said public representatives should play a key role in removing the misconceptions about the Covid vaccine. Thirty-one presiding officers participated in the virtual meeting.

The Reprieve

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister B S Yediyurappa appears to be finally getting some reprieve from rivals within the BJP. After general secretary in charge Arun Singh publicly rejected rumours of a leadership change in the state and applauded Yeddiyurappa government’s work, the central party leadership is trying to placate the disgruntled senior leaders. One of them, Nirmal Kumar Surana, is being considered for the post of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, sources said. With senior leaders who are not part of the Cabinet being given responsibilities, more unity can be expected in the state unit, said a party leader.

States First

THE EDUCATION Ministry has tasked the NCERT to draft a new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) as per the National Education Policy. Unlike the past, the NCERT, on the advice of the ministry, has decided to adopt a different drafting approach. Earlier, the NCF was drafted and then shared with the states to draft their own based on it. Now the NCERT has asked the states to send what they think would be their model NCF. Once all states have responded, the NCERT will use the state suggestions to draft the national NCF. This information was shared by Education Ministry officials with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on Monday, said sources.