Delhi Confidential: Pilot’s Punjab Mission; Nabin’s Uttarakhand Outreach

Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s visit to the party office on Delhi’s Akbar Road on Monday was much discussed in party circles as he came down to Delhi for the first time since being appointed the AICC in-charge for poll-bound Punjab. Incidentally, it was Pilot’s birthday and the party’s Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring turned up to greet him. With Pilot scheduled to visit Punjab soon, the two leaders learnt to have discussed state politics and the ensuing polls. Warring and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi have been caught in an intra-party feud which Pilot is supposed to sort out.